Wet weather delays repairs to hole in Beach Boulevard turn lane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Crews have repaired a pipe and refilled a gaping hole that opened up last week on Beach Boulevard at the entrance to the Falcon Ridge neighborhood.

But they need the weather to cooperate so they can finish the concrete and asphalt repairs needed to reopen the right-turn lane of eastbound Beach Boulevard, just west of Hodges Boulevard, transportation officials said Monday.

Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Hampton Ray said a 20-foot corrugated plastic drainage pipe was inserted to replace a caved-in 48-inch pipe, which caused the giant opening after recent heavy rains.

The opening, which was about 33 feet long and 18 feet wide and estimated to be about 20 feet deep, was filled in with soil after the pipe was repaired.

The area has been leveled and is ready for the concrete and asphalt work needed to allow traffic onto the turn lane, but that work depends on good weather, Ray said.

Portions of the concrete curb need to be reformed, and the roadway needs to be resurfaced.

Once the repairs are finished, all lanes and the sidewalk will reopen to traffic.

The JTA announced that its eastbound Route 9 line would be detoured from the area until further notice and that buses will not be able to stop in the area and bus stops will be missed. Paratransit service in the area is also affected. Anyone with questions about bus service in the area should call 904-630-3100.

