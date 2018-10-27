Rollover crash on Gate Parkway causes serious injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A nasty crash on Gate Parkway left a white sedan upside down. The car overturned around 4:30 p.m. Saturday with the crash causing serious injuries according to the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

Jacksonville police are on the scene and there is no word yet on how many people were in the car, or exactly what caused it to crash and flip.

However, several people who live near the intersection on Gate Parkway said drivers speed down that stretch of the road all the time.

