School bus rear-ended by car in Fleming Island

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. - Minor injuries were reported when a car rear-ended a school bus headed to Ridgeview High School, according to the Clay County School Board.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office were called to the crash on County Road 220 near Canova Road Tuesday morning.

Seven students were on board, according to the school district. Two of them were checked for minor injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time as heavy delays are expected on CR-220.

Stay with News4Jax for updates.

