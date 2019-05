JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A semi-trailer overturned Thursday night on I-95 northbound near the exit for Old St. Augustine Road.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, fuel was spilled in the roadway. Delays were expected in the area.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash.

