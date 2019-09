GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A semi truck turned on its side and caught fire Wednesday evening, blocking all lanes of I-75 in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The tractor trailer was tipped against the median on I-75 northbound, just south of Northwest County Road 235.

As of 7:15 p.m., southbound lanes had reopened and one northbound lane reopened.

Live, interactive map of traffic

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.