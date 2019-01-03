Semi-truck rolls over on Interstate 10 entrance ramp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Traffic on Jacksonville's Westside was tied up Thursday afternoon when a semi-truck hauling a load of steel rolled over on an entrance ramp to Interstate 10.

The semi-truck somehow overturned about 1 p.m. as the vehicle was rounding the on-ramp to westbound I-10 from Lane Avenue South, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department posted several images to its official Twitter account, saying multiple crews including a hazmat team were responding to the crash.

Drivers should expect delays in the area, according to the fire department, which said the ramp would remain closed until further notice.

Crews, including the hazmat team have responded to a semi truck rollover at the on ramp of I10 westbound at Lane Ave.....the ramp is closed....expect delays. pic.twitter.com/4Qw2PvVrds — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) January 3, 2019

