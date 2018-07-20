Semi-truck crashes in Clay, Duval counties snarl traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two major accidents caused backups for early morning commuters in Duval and Clay counties on Friday morning.

Jacksonville

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, a semi-truck caught on fire just before 5 a.m. on West Beaver Street, east of U.S. Highway 301. No injuries were reported, JFRD said.

However, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports that JEA power lines were knocked down into the roadway, which caused a complete closure of Beaver Street at Zephyr Dairy Drive. Westbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.

Traffic eastbound on West Beaver Street remains blocked.

Clay County

Two semi-trucks collided in a crash on U.S. Highway 301 at County Road 218, just north of Lawtey, said troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, this was a serious crash that blocked the intersection.

Troopers reported non-life-threatening injuries from the crash, which involved an overturned semi.

Heavy delays could be seen around 7:30 a.m.

