Single-vehicle crash kills Palm Coast man

PALM COAST, Fla. - A single-vehicle accident Wednesday evening in Palm Coast leaves one man dead overnight.

That accident happened about 7 p.m. on Farmsworth Drive, off Palm Harbor Parkway.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 74-year-old man was driving east on Farmsworth when his 2016 Ford C-MAX swerved off the road, struck a mailbox and stopped in front of a home.

The driver, whose name was not released, was the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities said he appeared to have had a medical episode, prompting the accident.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.