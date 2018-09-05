‘Soutel Road Diet' pitched as way to make road safer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In an effort to address dangerous streets, a city leader on Tuesday evening shared his plan to make a Northwest Jacksonville road safer.



People attending the meeting heard about what City Councilman Terrance Freeman called the “Soutel Road Diet.” The community was able to weigh-in with concerns or comments.



The goal is to use available money to restructure the roadway and walkways so it’s safer for pedestrians.



“If we fail to come to a conclusion or compromise, we risk losing this funding because there are other areas in our city that have been identified as well,” Freeman said. “We need to capitalize on this moment.”

There was no word Tuesday when an official plan would be available.Freeman did not give comment about a legal challenge to his appointment over the summer by Gov. Rick Scott. He replaced Reggie Brown, who was suspended.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.