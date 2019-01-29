Spilled milk blocks I-10 after semis collide near Baldwin

BALDWIN, Fla. - An apparent load of almond milk tumbled from a semi's trailer Tuesday morning when three semis collided on I-10 westbound near Baldwin.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers were called to the crash around 6:51 a.m.

PHOTOS: Semi spills milk cartons onto I-10

No injuries have been reported, but clean-up of the spilled milk could take some time.

All of I-10 westbound in the area is closed. Drivers can use U.S. 90.

Traffic is being diverted off I-10 westbound at the Cecil Commerce Center Parkway exit. Traffic already backed up on I-10 is slowly making its way around the crash using the inside emergency lane.

For other detours, check the map below:

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.