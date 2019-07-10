St. Augustine motorcyclist killed in West Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man died late Tuesday night when his motorcycle crashed in Duval County.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. on the entrance ramp from Interstate 10 to State Road 23.

According to FHP Arries Stanton, 24, was riding along the ramp when he veered off the road, hit a traffic sign and then a guardrail.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the crash. He was wearing his helmet at the time, troopers said.

