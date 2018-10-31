St. Johns River Ferry back in operation Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The St. Johns River Ferry will be back in service Nov. 1 after being closed to traffic since September.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority took the ferry out of commission to replace terminal bridges on both sides of the river and perform required maintenance on the vessel.

The ferry will be going full steam ahead connecting Mayport and Fort George Island Thursday.

The next phase of the JTA's investment in the St. John's Ferry is still under construction and is expected to be finished in January.

It includes the removal of existing terminal bridges along with the design and construction of rehabilitated bulkheads, replacement of terminal bridges and the installation of stopping mechanisms.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.