State Road 206 closed to resurface railroad crossing

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The railroad crossing on State Road 206 between I-95 and U.S. 1 is closed for three days for resurfacing work.

Detours began at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and are expected to continue through midnight Thursday.

Motorists eastbound on S.R. 206 will detour north on I-95, then west on State Road 207/State Road 312 and south on U.S. 1.

Motorists wanting to travel west on S.R. 206 across the railroad tracks will detour north on U.S. 1, west on S.R. 312/S.R. 207 and exit at I-95 back to 206.

The FDOT and Florida East Coast Railway said they appreciate the community's patience during the closure.

