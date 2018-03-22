1 killed; 3 injured after stolen vehicle hits fence on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A violent crash shut down lanes near Cassat Avenue and Lenox Avenue, early Thursday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police reported a driver was headed North on Cassat when they say they attempted a traffic stop for reckless driving. As soon as the officer turned his lights on, the driver hit two fences, flipped the vehicle and skidded into the intersection.

A man was thrown from the vehicle and died. Three other people were taken to a hospital: one in life-threatening condition and the other two in serious condition.

Police have not released the names of any of the four involved in the crash.

It was then determined the wrecked vehicle was stolen - based on a call, called in around the time of the crash. Police also found someone in the car had a stolen gun.

The crash remains under investigation. All lanes were back open shortly after 6 a.m.

