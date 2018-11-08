Student injured in school bus hit-and-run crash, FHP says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 16-year-old Putnam County student was injured Thursday morning when a car hit her school bus and took off, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The teen suffered minor injuries and was taken to Putnam Community Hospital for treatment.

Troopers said a gray or silver sedan hit the back of the bus on U.S. 17 then drove away.

The student who was injured was sitting in the back of the bus.

A 68-year-old adult on the bus, who was not the driver, also suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 904-417-4272 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

