SUV hits multiple vehicles, lands on top of parked car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A driver suffering a medical emergency Friday morning lost control of his SUV and crashed into several cars before going airborne and landing on a car parked in front of an Arlington business.

The SUV initially hit a car at a nearby Gate gas station, before crashing into another car at the intersection of Townsend Boulevard and Merrill Road. The SUV then swerved through more lanes and curbs before crashing into four cars parked in front of Arlington Flower Shop.

The SUV's two front wheels were on top of the car, leaving the SUV teetering on only its rear right wheel.

The building of the flower shop was not hit.

The driver was taken to a hospital. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

