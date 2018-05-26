Tanker truck overturns on US 301, leaving 2 hurt, road blocked

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a tanker truck carrying a corrosive material overturned on US 301, leaving two people hurt and a mess on the roadway.

The accident happed north of Lawtey near NW 264th Street around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver has been identified as Garrett Weir, 48, of Kingsland, Georgia. Weir and his passenger, Jessica Hutto, were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

As of 11:30 a.m., southbound traffic was still restricted to one lane.

Due to the nature of the hazardous material, the contents must be transferred into another tanker truck before the towing company can clear the overturned trailer.

All necessary precautions are being taken to minimize the risk to the community.

Traffic is being rerouted in the Northbound lanes by FHP.

