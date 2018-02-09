'The Donna' requires some traffic disruption

Traffic from in Ponte Vedra Beach, Jacksonville Beach and along J. Turner Butler Boulevard will be disrupted Sunday morning as hundreds of runners take part in the The Donna, a marathon, half marathon and related runs and events to benefit breast cancer prevention.

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. The Players Championship parking venue in Ponte Vedra Beach and ends at the Mayo Clinic on San Pablo Road.

To accommodate the runners:

• The eastbound lanes of J. Turner Butler Boulevard (JTB/SR 202) will be closed from Hodges Boulevard to A1A from approximately 5 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. Local traffic headed south on San Pablo Road will be allowed. All Ponte Vedra Beach and Jacksonville Beach traffic will be detoured to Hodges Boulevard north and east on Beach Boulevard.

• San Pablo Road will be closed from William Davis Parkway to JTB from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.

• Sections of A1A will be closed in both directions starting at Palm Valley Road in St. Johns County heading north into Duval County. This closure will take place from 7 to 9 a.m. In Duval County, there will be partial lane closures on A1A.

Detour routes:

• JTB eastbound exit north onto Kernan Boulevard or Hodges Boulevard and go east/west on Beach Boulevard.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will be working with the Atlantic Beach Police Department, the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, the Neptune Beach Police Department and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office to ensure the safety of runners and to help monitor traffic flow.



Course Maps: https://breastcancermarathon.com/the-course/



