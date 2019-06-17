Man riding minibike on Butler Boulevard killed in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 34-year-old man riding a motorized minibike on J. Turner Butler Boulevard near Gate Parkway at 2:30 a.m. Sunday died after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene without stopping, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Michael Hunt, of Jacksonville, was headed east on JTB when he was struck. Several other vehicles struck debris from the crash, according to the FHP report.

The make, model and the driver of the vehicle that struck Hunt are not known. Troopers are asking that any witnesses to the accident call the FHP at 904-301-3700 or call *FHP on their cellphone.

It was the third fatal hit-and-run crash of the weekend in greater Jacksonville. Saturday, two bicyclists were killed by a hit-and-run driver in St. Johns County. That crash happened on Racetrack Road between Durbin Pavilion Parkway and U.S. 1 near Bartram Springs Parkway.

The Sheriff's Office says it located a 2016 Hyundai suspected to have hit the bicyclists, but no one was home in the Bartram Park neighborhood where the car was found.

Also Saturday, a person was injured in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-295 near the U.S. 1 exit. FHP says in this incident, the driver of a 2005 Toyota Scion suffered minor injuries but didn't require hospital attention.

