Tolls take effect this weekend on the First Coast Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation will begin collecting tolls on the First Coast Expressway this weekend.

It’s the second toll road to open in Northeast Florida this year. Currently, the expressway- also known as State Road 23- connects I-10 in Duval County to Blanding Boulevard in Clay.

Eventually, it will run through Middleburg and Green Cove Springs -- and end at I-95 in St Johns County.

Drivers have mixed feelings about another toll road. Some really didn’t like it -- others were indifferent. Either way, there are several things drivers need to know if they plan to use the expressway.

A SunPass will come in handy if it’s part of your commute because there are no toll booths to pay cash.

If you don’t have one, a picture of your license plate will be taken and you’ll get a fine in the mail.

Unlike the new express lanes on I-295, the First Coast Expressway will use toll by plate however, there is a $2.50 monthly administrative fee. You can avoid that fee with a Sunpass, which you can get at Publix, CVS, Walgreens or online. Users will also pay a lower rate.

The expressway will be free from I-10 to New World Avenue. How much you pay depends on where to exit.

This section of toll road is just the first part of a much larger project. Phase two, which will complete the route through Clay County, began this past spring. Construction on Phase three, which includes a new bridge over the St. Johns River, is expected to begin in 2023.

