Tracking the progress of the Overland Bridge Project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When the Florida Department of Transportation first announced the Overland Bridge Replacement Project in Spring 2009, stakeholders anticipated it would be complete by midway through 2016.

Now, nearly a decade later, the project has repeatedly fallen behind schedule -- in part due to multiple hurricanes, revisions to the project and scheduling conflicts -- and is expected to wrap up this spring.

The goal of the project was to replace a series of overpasses that carry traffic on Interstate 95 over Hendricks, Kings and Montana avenues as well as Atlantic Boulevard.

The project, which cost an estimated $233 million in total, is intended to replace the original structure that was built in the 1950s and designed to handle far lighter traffic than it does currently.

News4Jax traffic reporter Crystal Moyer has been tracking this project since the wheels started turning. She puts things in visual context for you with an interactive timeline below:

