More I-95 detours begin as Overland Bridge project nears completion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a traffic alert affecting drivers who travel along Interstate 95 through Jacksonville's downtown and San Marco areas.

Crews with the Florida Department of Transportation will start on Monday installing signs as part of the Overland Bridge Project, which is still on track to be completed this spring.

For the next couple of weeks, there will be road closures and detours along I-95 between the Fuller Warren Bridge and Emerson Street.

Between 10 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday and from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, there will be a detour on southbound I-95. Drivers will take the San Marco Boulevard exit off the Fuller Warren Bridge onto Gary Street, will make a left onto San Marco Boulevard and a right onto Prudential Drive, and then take a right onto the southbound I-95 access ramp.

Between 10 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday and from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, drivers traveling north on I-95 may experience heavy delays from J.Turner Butler Boulevard to Park Street. FDOT said there will be a pacing operation, which means officers will be slowly leading traffic in each lane overnight, so construction crews can install overhead signs without fully stopping traffic. Drivers will either want to allow plenty of time to get around or use Philips Highway.

Next week, April 2-6, there will be a detour for drivers on northbound I-95. Drivers who plan to travel downtown using the Acosta or Main Street bridges will be detoured to the Park Street exit. They will then need to detoured to turn left on Park Street, make another left onto the southbound I-95 on-ramp to the Fuller Warren Bridge and then then exit southbound I-95 using the San Marco Boulevard ramp to San Marco Boulevard, where they will make a left turn to reconnect to either the Acosta or Main Street bridges.

The state Department of Transportation is asking also asking truck drivers to take I-295 to bypass the construction and delay, which will help them avoid any U-turns or narrow roadways along the detours.

The project, which cost an estimated $233 million in total, is intended to replace the original structure that was built in the 1950s and designed to handle far lighter traffic than it does currently.

