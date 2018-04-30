Philips ramp to I-95 opens as Overland Bridge project progresses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After weather delays pushed back some of the elements of the Overland Bridge Project, drivers are seeing progress with the opening Sunday night of the ramp from Philips Highway to I-95 Southbound.

The I-95 southbound ramp to Atlantic Boulevard is expected to open in early May, and the I-95 northbound ramp to Atlantic Boulevard is expected to open in mid-May.

Google Maps has been directing drivers to take the Atlantic Boulevard exit off I-95 northbound, but it's not yet open.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it works to notify Google when new roads and exits open to those routes can be enabled on navigation systems, but weather pushed back the original opening date for that exit.

The project, which cost an estimated $233 million in total, is intended to replace the original structure that was built in the 1950s and designed to handle far lighter traffic than it does currently.

The project is still on schedule to open in this spring.

News4Jax traffic reporter Crystal Moyer has been tracking this project since the wheels started turning. She puts things in visual context for you with an interactive timeline below:

