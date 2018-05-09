I-295 at Baymeadows reopens hours after fatal motorcycle crash

The northbound lanes of Interstate I-295 at Baymeadows Road reopened at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, nearly four hours after a three-vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist struck the back of a pickup truck and was pushed to the right, into the trailer of a semitruck. The motorcycle caught fire and the rider was taken to Memorial Hospital, where he died.

The person's name was not released pending notification of family.

Police initially blocked traffic in both directions after the 12:30 a.m. crash, but southbound traffic was reopened within 30 minutes. One northbound lane reopened about an hour later. Then, just after 3 p.m., police began diverting all northbound traffic onto Philips Highway. That detour was lifted and all lanes reopened in time for the afternoon rush hour.

