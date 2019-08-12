TRAFFIC ALERT: Chaffee Road blocked at US 90 by railroad malfunction

A railroad malfunction has blocked traffic near the train tracks by Chaffee Road and U.S. 90, reported the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. CSX has been alerted and is on the way to repair the issue. Drivers are encouraged to seek another route.

On the Westside, traffic is recovering after a crash with life-threatening injuries about 7:30 a.m. forced all lanes of Normany between Yellow Water Road and POW-MIA Memorial Parkway to close. Within 15 minutes, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reopened the eastbound lanes. All lanes reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.