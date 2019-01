JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash on I-295 northbound on the Dames Point Bridge had the right lane blocked for about an hour Wednesday afternoon

Jacksonville firefighters said crews had responded to a vehicle that had flipped on the bridge.

Serious injuries were reported.

Traffic was building at 4:30 p.m., but the wreck was cleared by 5:10.

Stay with News4Jax for updates.

