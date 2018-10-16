TRAFFIC ALERT: 5-vehicle crash blocks northbound I-295 near Beach

Multiple police and rescue units responded to a five-vehicle crash late Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 295 northbound just south of Beach Boulevard.

The Florida Highway Patrol tweeted that one person died in the crash and others were transported to hospitals. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said northbound traffic is being diverted on UNF Drive.

News4Jax is working to learn more about the crash. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

