Two left lanes are completely blocked on I-295 northbound at Baymeadows Road due to a traffic accident involving several vehicles.

Only one lane is open to traffic on I-295 North at Baymeadows Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officers are directing traffic around the crash scene and traffic is backed up

No word yet if anyone was hurt in the crash.

