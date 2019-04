Jacksonville Beach firefighters and police officers closed off roads Thursday as they dealt with a gas leak in north Jacksonville Beach.

North and South A1A and 4th Street North were closed from 14th Avenue North to 18th Avenue North.

Check the interactive map below for detours.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

