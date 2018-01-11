TRAFFIC ALERT: Heckscher Drive on Little Talbot Island blocked by accident, fuel spill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Heckscher Drive is closed in both directions on Little Talbot Island just south of the Duval-Nassau county line due to an accident with a fuel spill, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Diesel fuel was leaking and in danger of entering the Nassau Sound, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue. JFRD's hazardous materials team, Nassau County Fire-Rescue and the U.S.Coast Guard is now responding to this incident.

News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene. This article will be update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.