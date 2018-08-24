TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 EB shut down at Chaffee after dump truck overturns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A dump truck that overturned Friday morning on I-10 eastbound near Chaffee Road caused a fuel spill, according to Jacksonville firefighters.

All eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed because of the crash, which police said did involve injuries.

It's unclear who was hurt or if any other vehicles were involved.

Photos from News4Jax viewer Judy Altmiller showed the guardrail severely damaged near the overturned truck.

Jacksonville firefighters said delays could last a while because the Hazmat team had to be called out to clean up a diesel fuel leak from the truck.

