JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigated a crash on I-295 at Biscayne Boulevard Monday morning. Crews had all southbound lanes blocked around 5 a.m. They were able to clear the scene shortly after 5:30 a.m.

JSO said two cars were involved and at least one person was injured.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.