TRAFFIC ALERT: I-295 at Beach Boulevard closed after pedestrian struck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All lanes of Interstate 295 remain closed between Beach Boulevard and Town Center Parkway were closed for nearly two hours after two crashes involving tractor-trailers late Monday morning.

Both Florida Highway Patrol and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department confirm that a person struck by a big rig in the southbound lanes. A few minutes, a tractor-trailer headed north crashed, blocking blocked those lanes.

"Rubbernecking causes crashes!" FHP tweeted. "Please avoid the area."

Hit the play button above to see video from a Florida Department of Transportation camera showing traffic being diverted.

About 11:30 a.m, the FHP reported another accident involving a tractor-trailer blocking Interstate 95 south of Bowden Road. Troopers were allowing one northbound lane to pass on the right-hand median while that being cleared.

95 @ Bowden Road. Semi vs. numerous vehicles/guardrail. Roadblock in area. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/reNs9qE6mK — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) October 1, 2018

This story will be updated as traffic conditions change or more information becomes known about the victim killed in the I-295 incident.

