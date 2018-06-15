TRAFFIC ALERT: Main Street Bridge closed due to arms malfunction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon that the arms on the Main Street Bridge are malfunctioning, forcing the bridge to be close until further notice.

The alert came out at 4:30 p.m. Ten minutes later, the Florida Department of Transportation said that bridge maintenance crews were headed that way.

Drivers were asked to use other river crossings until the bridge is repaired.

This story will be updated with there is an update on the closure.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.