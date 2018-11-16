Main Street Bridge reopens after second closing Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Main Street Bridge was closed to traffic for a second time Friday morning, but reopened just before noon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the first closure was reported when the arms on the bridge were stuck in the down position. It was repaired just before 7 a.m., but the bridge was shut down again around 10:20 a.m., this time due to malfunctioning gates on the bridge.

The bridge reopened about 90 minutes later.

A $10.7 million, two-year rehabilitation of the Main Street Bridge, one of the oldest and most recognizable landmarks in the city, was completed in April. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, mechanical and electrical components were replaced, new traffic and sidewalk gates were installed and lighting and traffic cameras were added.

The Main Street Bridge, which is officially named the John T. Alsop Jr. Bridge, after the city's longest-serving mayor, was built in the late 1930s and opened to traffic in 1941.

It is a vertical lift bridge, which FDOT said makes rehab work more complex than for other bridges. The bridge is raised and lowered for boat traffic about 1,400 times a year.

