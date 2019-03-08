Major crash involving RV backs up traffic on I-95 at J. Turner Butler

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A major crash has traffic crawling on Interstate 95 at J. Turner Butler Boulevard.

The wreck involving a recreational vehicle and at least one other vehicle happened about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Aerials from Sky 4 showed the RV that had plowed into a red vehicle, crushing it against the guardrail. Firefighters worked hard, using a ladder to leverage the RV, and eventually pulled one person from the wreckage. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

It appears only one northbound lane and one southbound lane of I-95 are open at this time.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.