JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A commercial building fire closed northbound lanes of Philips Highway just south of Freedom Crossing Trail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the structure was clear of people.

The fire was brought under control after about 15 minutes.

Stay with News4Jax for updates.

