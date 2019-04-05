TRAFFIC ALERT: Only 1 SB lane open on Dames Point Bridge after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Traffic is backing up heading over the Dames Point Bridge toward Arlington after a crash forced the closure of all but one lane headed southbound Friday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which did involve injuries, authorities said.

The right two lanes coming off the bridge are blocked by emergency vehicles. The inside lane is open but traffic is bottle-necked and moving slowly.

