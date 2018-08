A semi truck overturned Tuesday morning at the on-ramp to I-295 on Commonwealth Avenue.

The truck leaked fuel and the Hazmat team was called to clean it up.

Jacksonville firefighters warned drivers to expect delays.

The truck blocked the westbound side of Commonwealth, along with the eastside's on-ramp to southbound I-295, until it was towed away just after 11 a.m.

