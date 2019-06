The eastbound lanes of JTB are closed from I-295 to Kernan Boulevard as crews work to clean up gravel spilled from two dump trucks.

The Florida Highway Patrol is handling the incident.

Traffic appears to be diverted off at I-295.

Check the interactive map below for detours around the closed section of highway.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

