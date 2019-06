Two southbound lanes of I-95 at I-295 on Jacksonville's Northside are blocked after a semi hit several concrete pillars of the overpass.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Traffic is building in the area.

Check the map below for detours around the area.

Stay with News4Jax for updates.

