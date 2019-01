JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters are working a crash involving a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus at Adams and Jefferson streets downtown.

A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said there were seven minor injuries.

JFRD urged drivers to be careful as firefighters work in the area.

