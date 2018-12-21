TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi dangles off Dames Point Bridge, blocking I-295 NB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A major crash on I-295 on the Dames Point Bridge sent a tractor-trailer over the edge of the south end of the bridge into the St. Johns River.

The crash Friday morning on I-295 northbound had traffic at a near standstill in both directions. The northbound side of the bridge was completely blocked.

Rescue crews arrived and surrounded the dangling part of the semi. A section of the trailer had already gone over into the St. Johns River.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Traffic headed southbound slowed to a crawl as drivers tried to get a look at the precariously dangling semi.

