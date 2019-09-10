Truck on fire briefly closes I-95 northbound near Jacksonville airport

All northbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Max Leggett Parkway were closed for a short time about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday due to a commercial pickup truck on fire just before Max Leggett Parkway.

A column of black smoke would be seen for miles. Police began allowing one lane of traffic to pass in the median after a few minutes and all lanes reopened after the fire was out.

There was no word on if anyone was injured in the fire.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.