St. Johns County deputies said tractor-trailer is blocking both northbound lanes of U.S. 1 just south of County Road 210 after it became stuck while attempting to turn around at Hilden Road. Traffic is being diverted.

A wrecker is closing in to assist, but deputies anticipate the northbound lanes may not reopen before 5:15 p.m.

