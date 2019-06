St. Johns County Sheriff's Office photo

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Valley Ridge eastbound to Nocatee Parkway is closed Thursday afternoon due to an overturned cement truck. The Florida Highway Patrol is working the crash and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue is assisting St. Johns County with a person trapped in the vehicle.

