TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break closes portion of New Berlin Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A water main break has closed a section of New Berlin Road on Jacksonville's Northside.

The road is closed from just south of Faye Road to New Berlin Road east, according to JEA.

JEA said the road will likely remain closed all day for repairs to the reclaimed water main.

Drivers are advised to use Faye Road and I-295 for detours.

Check the traffic map below for alternate routes.

Stay with News4Jax for updates.

