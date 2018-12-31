TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound side of Kingsley Avenue closed until noon

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The westbound side of Kingsley Avenue east of U.S. 17 will be shut down Monday morning until approximately noon while crews with Public Works begin fixing damage to the road from a broken fire hydrant.

Please avoid this area if possible.

An alternate route of travel is Stiles Avenue.

Please drive carefully and give yourself enough time to get around this area if you travel this way in the morning, Orange Park police say.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.