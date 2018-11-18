Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run on Atlantic Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All lanes of Atlantic Boulevard were closed east of Arlington Road Sunday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that didn't stop at the scene.

Lanes of Atlantic were closed between Arlington Road and Century 21 Drive after the 6:09 a.m. crash. Traffic was redirected to Berry Avenue. All lanes were reopened by 10 a.m.

Police said the pedestrian was struck on Atlantic at Scholar's Way. The victim's injuries were originally thought to be life-threatening, but was stabilized at the hospital and should recover.

Police said a second traffic incident a few miles away may involve the vehicle in this hit-and-run.

"We are currently working to determine if they are linked," Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. Shannon Hartley said.

