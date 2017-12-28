Traffic fatalities up in St. Johns, down in both Clay, Duval

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Significantly more people died on St. Johns County roads this year than in 2016, even though there have been fewer traffic crashes.

According to the Florida Division of Motor Vehicles, 43 people died in St. Johns County so far in 2017, while 30 died last year. That's a 70 percent increase and it is significantly higher than recent years. DMV stats show 37 people died in 2015 and 39 in 2014.

Deaths on the roads Source: Florida Department of Motor Vehicles

Deputies point to two factors that might have caused the increase: drivers speeding on highways and the county's rapid growth. More than 1,400 new drivers are moving into St. Johns County every month.

While fatalities jumped in St. Johns County, they declined in neighboring counties.

in 2017, 136 people died on Duval County's roads -- down significantly from the 156 people who died in 2016.

In Clay County, 18 traffic deaths were reported this year, down from 26 in 2016.



